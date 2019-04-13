Brokerages Set MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) PT at $34.85

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.99. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $203,427.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,762 shares of company stock worth $258,567. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MacroGenics by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MacroGenics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 4,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in MacroGenics by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

