Brokerages Set Keywords Studios PLC (KWS) Price Target at $1,975.25

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,916 ($25.04) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,254 ($16.39) target price (up previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,245 ($16.27) to GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of LON KWS traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,453 ($18.99). The stock had a trading volume of 580,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.53. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

