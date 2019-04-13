Brokerages Set GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Price Target at $131.10

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.10.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

GLPG opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

