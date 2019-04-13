Brokerages Set EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Target Price at $121.76

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus set a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of EOG traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.31. 7,145,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 340.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,826,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8,562.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,498,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,972,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $346,418,000 after acquiring an additional 855,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $189,119,000 after acquiring an additional 732,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

