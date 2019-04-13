Brokerages Set Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Price Target at $14.60

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Construction Partners by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 964,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Construction Partners by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 270,822 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 561,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 58,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Construction Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 424,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Construction Partners by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $11.82. 45,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Construction Partners has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

