Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Price Target at $28.06

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.06.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of B&G Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of BGS opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

In other news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $29,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,813,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 289,138 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,747,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 162,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

