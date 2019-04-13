Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Target Price at $27.17

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 223,168 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 908,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

