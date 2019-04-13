Brokerages Set $41.50 Target Price for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 4,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 2,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,820 over the last ninety days. 21.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCB opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $306.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.32. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.43%. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.