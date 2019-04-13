Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 656.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.09%. The company had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a current ratio of 14.41. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $200.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,392,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 464,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

