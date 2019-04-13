Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report $133.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $135.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $121.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $476.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $478.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $539.10 million, with estimates ranging from $532.20 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

MPAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $36,057.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Whittaker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $39,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,524.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at $6,512,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,662,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 951,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 197,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.44. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

