Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.73). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23).

Several brokerages have commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

KALA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 128,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,327. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $269.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.