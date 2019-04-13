Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.73). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23).

Several brokerages have commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

KALA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 128,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,327. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $269.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

