Brokerages Expect 2U Inc (TWOU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). 2U posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWOU. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on 2U from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U to $88.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,375 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,893,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,129,000 after acquiring an additional 909,772 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,451,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,184,000 after acquiring an additional 767,352 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 433,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,448,000 after acquiring an additional 281,011 shares during the period.

2U stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.46. 441,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,578. 2U has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.90 and a beta of 0.74.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

