Brokerages Anticipate Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,264,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $27.17 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.