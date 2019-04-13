Brokerages Anticipate Timken Co (TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $985.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to announce $985.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $961.20 million. Timken posted sales of $883.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Timken had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

TKR stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.53. Timken has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $27,070,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $14,680,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

