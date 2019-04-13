Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group (ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Argo Group posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.70. 49,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,604. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

