Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,538,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after purchasing an additional 89,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-stake-raised-by-cetera-advisors-llc.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.