Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,538,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after purchasing an additional 89,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
BMY opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
