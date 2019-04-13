Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $97.34 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $97,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 336,421 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

APD opened at $194.16 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $195.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/bristol-john-w-co-inc-ny-has-97-34-million-holdings-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.