Brink’s Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Brink’s in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

BCO stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $756,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.39 per share, with a total value of $217,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,720 and sold 23,924 shares valued at $1,829,571. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,612,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 276,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 29.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 228,626 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 316,251 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

