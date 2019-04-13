Brave Bison Group (BBSN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:BBSN) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 3,553,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,482% from the average daily volume of 224,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

In related news, insider Paul Marshall acquired 47,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £949.76 ($1,241.03). Also, insider Paul Campbell-White sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,800.47).

About Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN)

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, creators, brands, and publishers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook.

