BP (BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 625 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 555 ($7.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 651.47 ($8.51).

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 570.60 ($7.46). 24,267,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £309.72 ($404.70).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

