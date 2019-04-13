BOXX Token [Blockparty] (BOXX) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a total market capitalization of $988,876.00 and approximately $167,989.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bancor Network. In the last week, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00363774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.01376627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00218055 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Profile

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,241,740 tokens. The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official website is www.goblockparty.com

Buying and Selling BOXX Token [Blockparty]

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the exchanges listed above.

