Boxlight Corp (BOXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to post sales of $8.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.84 million. Boxlight reported sales of $6.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year sales of $47.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.54 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

BOXL opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boxlight by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Boxlight by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

