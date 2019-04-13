Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $2,505.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00364052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.01370483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00217710 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,830,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

