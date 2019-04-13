Boston Properties (BXP) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Deutsche Bank

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,322,000 after buying an additional 943,094 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

