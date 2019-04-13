Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Director David Hagan Sells 29,364 Shares

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Director David Hagan sold 29,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $744,671.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Hagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $308,400.00.
- On Monday, February 11th, David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $368,700.00.
Boingo Wireless stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.98.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
