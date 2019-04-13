Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Director David Hagan Sells 29,364 Shares

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Director David Hagan sold 29,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $744,671.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Hagan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $308,400.00.

On Monday, February 11th, David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $368,700.00.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIFI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Director David Hagan Sells 29,364 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/boingo-wireless-inc-wifi-director-david-hagan-sells-29364-shares.html.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.