Boeing (BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $440.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing to $500.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $409.61.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $9.48 on Friday, hitting $379.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,209,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.46, for a total transaction of $3,488,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 264.0% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 559.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 265.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 44,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

