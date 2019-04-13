BnrtxCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (BNX)

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. BnrtxCoin has a total market cap of $20,268.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BnrtxCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BnrtxCoin Coin Profile

BnrtxCoin (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 34,774,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BnrtxCoin is www.bnrtx.com

BnrtxCoin Coin Trading

BnrtxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BnrtxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BnrtxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BnrtxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

