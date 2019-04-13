BMC Stock (BMCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

BMCH opened at $20.24 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.86.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,750 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

