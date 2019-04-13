bluebird bio (BLUE) & Scholar Rock (SRRK) Head to Head Comparison

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $54.58 million 156.04 -$555.63 million ($10.68) -14.51 Scholar Rock $380,000.00 1,115.00 -$49.33 million ($3.15) -5.13

Scholar Rock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,018.02% -32.15% -27.03% Scholar Rock N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for bluebird bio and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 0 8 13 1 2.68 Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus target price of $170.26, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 69.14%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats bluebird bio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

