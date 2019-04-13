Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) and Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Critical Contrast

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Papa Murphy’s does not pay a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Papa Murphy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.13 billion 0.42 $107.10 million $1.50 12.70 Papa Murphy’s $126.43 million 0.87 $4.32 million $0.43 14.98

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Papa Murphy’s. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Murphy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bloomin’ Brands and Papa Murphy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 1 4 5 0 2.40 Papa Murphy’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s.

Risk and Volatility

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Papa Murphy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 2.60% 178.97% 5.83% Papa Murphy’s 3.42% 7.54% 2.94%

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Papa Murphy’s on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Franchise, Company Stores, and Brand Funds. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 1,437 stores, including 1,294 franchised and 106 company-owned stores in 37 states, as well as 12 stores in Canada and 25 stores in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

