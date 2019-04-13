Blockcloud (BLOC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.96 Million

Blockcloud (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Blockcloud has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9.96 million worth of Blockcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockcloud token can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit and LBank. During the last seven days, Blockcloud has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00363455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.01384234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00218300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001635 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005994 BTC.

About Blockcloud

Blockcloud’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockcloud is /r/BlockcloudTeam . The official website for Blockcloud is www.block-cloud.io . The official message board for Blockcloud is medium.com/blockcloud-official . Blockcloud’s official Twitter account is @BlockcloudTeam

Blockcloud Token Trading

Blockcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

