BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 117,106 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.83% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. National Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.30 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

