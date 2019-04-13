BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $24,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 144,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,096,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:OMN opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 41.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/blackrock-inc-reduces-position-in-omnova-solutions-inc-omn.html.

OMNOVA Solutions Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.