BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 249,809 argenx SE – (ARGX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,999,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of argenx at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,715.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 88.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $1,402,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 961,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,531 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
argenx stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. argenx SE – has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $135.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.23.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
