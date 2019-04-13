Bitdeal (BDL) Price Hits $0.0004

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Bitdeal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded flat against the dollar. Bitdeal has a total market capitalization of $61,516.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.19 or 0.01536510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Bitdeal Profile

Bitdeal (BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. The official website for Bitdeal is bitdeal.co.in . Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitdeal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitdeal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

