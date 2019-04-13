Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIR. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.13.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$3.87 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.57 and a 52 week high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$154.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.360000011612904 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.0262 dividend. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

