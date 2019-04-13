Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/birch-hill-investment-advisors-llc-sells-250-shares-of-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.