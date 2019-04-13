BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.91.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 457,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $965.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.80. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.83% and a negative net margin of 490.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lynne Powell sold 12,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,738. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 10,660,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after buying an additional 1,425,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,413,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 490,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 490,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

