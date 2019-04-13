Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE:BIG opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $180,791.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

