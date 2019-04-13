BidaskClub Upgrades Forward Air (FWRD) to “Buy”

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $516,141.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $537,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 93,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

