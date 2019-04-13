BidaskClub Lowers Intersect ENT (XENT) to Sell

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XENT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered Intersect ENT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.02 million, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 0.64. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $111,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $962,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,170 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.7% during the third quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 681,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $9,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 305.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 393,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $6,900,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

