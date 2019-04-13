BidaskClub Downgrades The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Strong Sell

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.32 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $331.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.49.

Shares of ULTI opened at $330.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1 year low of $219.97 and a 1 year high of $365.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total value of $23,485,929.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,509,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total transaction of $1,659,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,213.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

