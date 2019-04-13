BidaskClub Downgrades Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $661.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Korst sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $166,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,263.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $31,898,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $24,671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,742 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,333,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 575,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

