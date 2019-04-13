BidaskClub Downgrades Chuy’s (CHUY) to Sell

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Chuy’s stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

