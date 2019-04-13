BHP Group PLC (SWX) (BLT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,650

BHP Group PLC (SWX) (LON:BLT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLT. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price (down from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,930 ($25.22) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oddo Securities boosted their target price on BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,853.57 ($24.22).

