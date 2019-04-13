BetaCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $288.00 (BET)

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, BetaCoin has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. BetaCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012614 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00036035 BTC.

About BetaCoin

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for BetaCoin is betacoin.info

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

