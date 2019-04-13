Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 218,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,949,000 after acquiring an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.67. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

