Beazley (BEZ) Given New GBX 622 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 622 ($8.13) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEZ. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 607.43 ($7.94).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 621.50 ($8.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.19.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total value of £15,180 ($19,835.36).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.