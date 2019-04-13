Bean Cash Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $10.39 and $32.15. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $15,427.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034290 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

