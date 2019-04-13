BB&T Co. (BBT) Receives $53.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

BBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BB&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BB&T will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

