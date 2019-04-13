BB&T Co. (BBT) Receives $53.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.15.
BBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BBT stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BB&T will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
About BB&T
BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.
